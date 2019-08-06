Getty Image

The NCAA is good at two things: making itself a whole lot of money on the backs of unpaid athletes, and passing rules that lead to everyone raising their eyebrows. The latest example of that second thing came on Tuesday afternoon, when Jon Rothstein revealed one of the NCAA’s newest rules about agents who advise underclassmen testing the draft waters.

Sources: The NCAA has officially added criteria for agents who wish to represent student athletes testing the waters for the NBA Draft. Criteria:

– Bachelor's Degree

– Certified with NBPA for a minimum of three years

– Take an in-person exam at the NCAA Office in Indianapolis — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 6, 2019

It’s hard not to read this and believe this is an attempt to prevent specific agents from giving athletes guidance as the go through the pre-draft process — last year, the NCAA changed up its rules so underclassmen could go through the process with the guidance of an agent and maintain their eligibility, so long as they end that relationship should they choose to return to school. We saw it happen this year, as a number of college basketball players tested the waters before making an ultimate decision. Stadium kept track of this, and of the 91 of the 177 qualifying players decided to return to school.