You’ll Never Believe This, But The NCAA Has A Terrible New Rule For Agents Of NBA Draft Hopefuls

08.06.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

 

The NCAA is good at two things: making itself a whole lot of money on the backs of unpaid athletes, and passing rules that lead to everyone raising their eyebrows. The latest example of that second thing came on Tuesday afternoon, when Jon Rothstein revealed one of the NCAA’s newest rules about agents who advise underclassmen testing the draft waters.

It’s hard not to read this and believe this is an attempt to prevent specific agents from giving athletes guidance as the go through the pre-draft process — last year, the NCAA changed up its rules so underclassmen could go through the process with the guidance of an agent and maintain their eligibility, so long as they end that relationship should they choose to return to school. We saw it happen this year, as a number of college basketball players tested the waters before making an ultimate decision. Stadium kept track of this, and of the 91 of the 177 qualifying players decided to return to school.

Around The Web

TAGSNCAARich Paul
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.06.19 4 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.06.19 6 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.05.19 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.30.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.30.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP