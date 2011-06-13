adidas “2011 NBA Champions” Mavs Locker Room Snapback Hat

Last night, people couldn’t stop talking about Dirk Nowitzki and his championship hat. I mean, my boy Trey Kerby even wrote a whole post today titled, “The Dirk Nowitzki hat-stravaganza,” with a detailed photo journey of his hat-wearing innovations. So if you want to recreate Dirk’s championship hat swag game, here’s your chance:

If you want to get your hands on one of these hats from adidas, they’re available at NBAStore.com for $27.99.

What do you think?

