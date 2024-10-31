Adidas Created An Incredible Halloween Ad For Anthony Edwards

The best active sneaker campaign for an NBA player is what adidas is doing with Anthony Edwards. While they’ve taken their time developing the second edition of his signature sneaker, the AE1 has continued to be a hit and they’ve continued to support it with new colorways in both lowtops and midtops, and a tremendous ad campaign.

They’ve steered into Ant’s bravado and authentic personality with the campaign, which is largely why it’s been such a hit. Recently, they put Ant on a lie detector test and for Halloween they cooked up something special for Ant with kids telling ghost stories about “the scariest player in the game.”

It’s a refreshingly simple campaign built around one of the NBA’s best personalities and players, and having kids tell ghost stories around a camp fire about what “the Ant Man” does to opponents on the court is just a great Halloween addition. Edwards certainly doesn’t shy away from the expectations on him, and that only makes these better as he’s not afraid to proclaim himself the best in the game. Eventually, he’ll have to find the team success to back that up, but for now he’s enjoying the climb and adidas is doing an incredible job creating something authentic around their star.