Adidas Unveiled The Dame 9, Which Will Launch With A BAPE Collab

Damian Lillard is getting set to enter his 13th season in the NBA and second with the Milwaukee Bucks. The first season in Milwaukee didn’t go as planned, as the Bucks were eliminated in the first round by the Indiana Pacers, as Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo both missed time with injuries.

Heading into the 2024-25 campaign, the Bucks are no longer the talk of the East, as the Celtics won a championship in June and the Knicks and Sixers both made splashy additions this summer to try and challenge them. That’s moved Dame, Giannis, and company to the periphery of the conversation, and they’ll be looking to prove they can fulfill their promise as a championship contender in Year 2.

For Lillard, he will do so in the ninth edition of his signature sneaker with adidas, and on Monday they unveiled the new Dame 9, which features a collaboration with BAPE for the initial launch. There will be two BAPE colorways of the Dame 9 ($160) dropping on August 31 — green camo and red — along with some Dame x BAPE merch to go along with the sneakers.





It’s the second BAPE collab with adidas for the Dame line, as they also worked together on a pair of Dame 4 colorways. The sneakers and merch line — which includes a t-shirt, reversible black camo jersey, shorts, and socks — will release on August 31 on the adidas app, CONFIRMED and at BAPE.com.