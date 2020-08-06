Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz are currently battling it out for seeding in the Western Conference during the NBA’s bubble restart in Orlando. But the next few weeks are also big for Mitchell off the court, as the second edition of his signature sneaker line with adidas, the D.O.N. Issue #2, is set to release later this month.

The first release of the Issue #2 will be the bright green “Spidey-Sense” colorway hitting stores August 28. The sneaker features a BOUNCE midsole with a mesh upper, and will retail for $100. Along with the “Spidey-Sense” colorway, nine Team colorways will be available on the August 28 release date.

The bright colorways of the Issue #2 will only continue from there, as the second release will be the Crayola pack, in partnership with the crayon giant to bring three colors — Sky Blue, Banana Mania and Jazzberry Jam (because, you know, the Jazz) — to his sneaker line. The three bright yellow, blue, and purple colorways certainly stand out and make the sneaker pop on the court.

The Crayola pack will hit retailers on October 2, with other planned colorways releasing throughout October and November. As part of the sneaker launch, Mitchell and adidas also partnered on a brief video where he discusses the hiatus and how the past few months have only furthered his desire to impact change in the community.