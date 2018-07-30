James Harden is entering the third year of his 13-year, $200 million sneaker contract with adidas, and as such, is set to release his third signature sneaker. The Harden Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 were each successful, with the second building on the first to create an even more comfortable hoops shoe.

The first featured a toe cap that was meant to prevent too much lateral movement in the forefoot that can sometimes cause issues with sneakers with knit uppers. The second did away with that cap, with just the mesh upper on the forefoot, and added more BOOST to the midsole with synthetic paneling on the middle and rear of the shoe to help with stability and durability. That said, the second sneaker, while quite functional, wasn’t the most fashionable hoops shoe and the third sneaker looks to combine some of the features of both.

Harden debuted the Vol. 3 at USA Basketball camp in Las Vegas and popped up in them again at The Drew League on Sunday, in a black, blue, and pink colorway.