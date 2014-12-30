adidas Unveils “Broadway Express” Collection Of D Rose 5 Boost, Crazy 8 & 2

Today adidas unveiled their “Broadway Express” Collection a couple months before the NBA All-Star festivities tip off during a week-long bonanza in Brooklyn and Manhattan. To celebrate they’ve created special editions – with metallic silver uppers and a soupcon of yellow and black for the D Rose 5 Boost, Crazy 8 and Crazy 2.

The D Rose 5 Boost iteration has a silver mesh SPRINT WEB upper and the same metallic silver on a mud guard. Yellow acents the outsole, laces and tongue logo:

The Crazy 8 and Crazy 2 are also getting involved in the Broadway collection. Similar to the Crazy 2 “Bad Dreams” this Christmas or the limited number of the Crazy 8 “Brooklyn” they’ve also unveiled. These two adidas classics are getting made over a decade since their original release. Some of the features have been exaggerated, too, like the wave upper molding that’s synonymous with 1990s style.

The Crazy 8 “Broadway Express” sports the same metallic silver upper of all the kicks in the collection, but with black piping and tongue. Yellow accents highlight the outsole and logos.

The Crazy 2 “Broadway Express” features a synthetic metallic silver and black mesh upper with yellow accents highlighting the laces, three stripes and adidas logo.

The “Broadway Express” D Rose 5 Boost ($140), Crazy 8 ($110) and Crazy 2 ($125) launch at adidas.com on January 8.

