adidas unveils New Crazyquick “Black-Red-White” Colorway

Once again, adidas has unveiled another dope new colorway for the Crazyquick. After unveiling new Crazyquick colorways designed for the McDonald’s All American Games, as well as the popular “Electricity” colorway and a “Triple-Blue” mashup (and we can’t forget about this dope commercial either), the “Black-Red-White” shoe is next in line.

This sneaker features a black and red upper with red laces and the iconic three stripes. There is also a polished black SPRINTFRAME and a red and black flex outsole.

The Crazyquick Black-Red-White colorway drops July 1 at adidas.com, so stick with Dime for more details as they arrive.

