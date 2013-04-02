adidas Unveils New Crazyquick “Electricity” Colorway

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas
04.02.13 5 years ago

After unveiling a new Crazyquick colorway designed for the McDonald’s All American Games, today adidas revealed another for the all-new basketball shoe: an “Electricity” color scheme. The sneaker, which features four quick zones to provide maximum traction and flexibility, has an electricity TECHFIT upper. The laces have an impact camo pattern and special prints along the upper as well. The SPRINTFRAME is polished electricity, and the flex outsole is electricity with black and white highlights. The inner lining and tip of the tongue are both black to give the shoe a more traditional foundation.

The Crazyquick drops May 1 in five colorways at Foot Locker, Eastbay and adidas.com and is available for pre-order beginning April 17.

What do you think?

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Adidas
TAGSadidasadidas Basketballadidas Crazyquickadidas Crazyquick "Electricity"adidas HoopsCrazyquickStyle - Kicks and Gear

