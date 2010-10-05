Air Jordan Retro II Black White Drop Date and Photos

10.05.10

This afternoon our guy MaZe over at KixandtheCity.com posted the official photos and release date for the new Air Jordan Retro II Black White kicks, due out for this fall/winter.

MaZe writes that the Black/White Air Jordan Retro II features Black nubuck and Patent upper with White piping, White accents, a Black midsole, and a White outsole.

The kicks are set to drop October 23rd and will retail for $135.

