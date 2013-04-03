Air Jordan XX8 Player Exclusives For Oak Hill & Montrose

#Style – Kicks and Gear
04.03.13 5 years ago

Remember when the Air Jordan XX8 first dropped and one of the major selling points for it was that it had a blank canvas? Jordan Brand promised us they had some big plans in store for the sneaker, and so far, they’re holding true to that. We’ve already revealed what XX8s the players in the Jordan Brand Classic will be wearing. Now check our these high school player exclusives.

The National High School Invitational is going down this week, and two Jordan squads are in the field. No. 7 seed Oak Hill Academy Basketball and No. 8 seed Montrose Christian Basketball will take the court rocking the XX8s shown above, both decorated in stylized graphics of the respective school’s team colors (Oak Hill: red, Montrose: green).

You will be able to catch their games on ESPNU tomorrow.

What do you think?

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSAir Jordan XX8JORDANJordan BrandStyle - Kicks and Gear

