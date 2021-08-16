How A’ja Wilson’s Dyslexia Is Helping Her Build Her Off-Court Legacy

WNBA star A’ja Wilson never dreamed of playing professional ball.

In fact, having a parent who put in 10 seasons in overseas leagues meant that a young Wilson was pointedly disinterested in stepping onto the court. She wanted to craft her own legacy, one that didn’t start (or stop) at the free-throw line. But in high school, Wilson began to realize that if she could perform well enough during a game, her shortcomings in the classroom might go unnoticed.

“Basketball started to make a lot more sense to me than school ever did,” Wilson wrote for The Players Tribune. “By the time I was a senior, I had been able to accomplish so much in basketball that no one was thinking about whether or not I was having trouble reading.”

Off the court, Wilson was battling dyslexia — a learning disability that can affect reading comprehension. She dreaded moments in class when she’d be called upon to read entire passages from a book. She spent hours cramming for tests only to struggle to make sense of the questions facing her on the page. Even ordering off a fast-food menu could trip her up.

Her teachers thought she was lazy. Worse, Wilson started to think she might be too stupid to ever excel at school.

“It’s funny — how do you prove to somebody that you’re trying?” Wilson said in the same Players Tribune article. “In most things, the more work you put in the better your end results, but that just wasn’t happening with my reading. No matter how many hours I spent in front of a book, sometimes I’d just end up taking away nothing.”

When she was finally diagnosed, there was relief, and then shame. For an elite athlete who wanted to be seen as independent and capable, the idea of admitting to any kind of weakness felt foreign … diminishing, in a way. But once again, basketball gave her an answer.

As a forward who had led her high school team to a national championship, and a McDonald’s All-American player, Wilson was bound to be a hot prospect for college recruitment. She chose to plant roots close to home, committing to play for Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks. This time, Wilson was open about her dyslexia, informing her teachers ahead of time so that she could make adjustments during their classes to learn at her own speed.

But Staley, who found ways to push Wilson as a player — benching her for most of her freshman year until she felt she was ready to step up to the paint — had a trick for encouraging Wilson’s progress off the court too. She started tasking Wilson with reading a passage from scripture in the locker room before each game.