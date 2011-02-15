All-Star Kicks For Kobe Bryant, LeBron James & Kevin Durant

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Kevin Durant #Kobe Bryant #LeBron James
02.15.11 7 years ago 8 Comments

When I was out in L.A. two weeks ago for Nike’s All-Star Pre-Heat event, I got to check out firsthand the kicks that Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Kevin Durant will be wearing this weekend. Unfortunately, they were under embargo until now. Inspired by the visual effects of today’s Hollywood blockbuster, Nike Basketball designers took cues from the movie industry when creating the following special colorways of the Nike Zoom Kobe VI, Nike LeBron 8 V/2 and Nike Zoom KD III for the 2011 NBA All-Star Game. Check ’em out:

All three shoes feature lenticular material in key areas throughout the shoe to create the illusion of three-dimensional moving images. The lenticular pattern is best seen on the tongue tops. On the Nike Zoom Kobe VI, Kobe’s logo morphs into the West graphic; on the Nike LeBron 8 V/2, the East graphic morphs into LeBron’s iconic lion symbol; and on the Nike Zoom KD III, KD’s logo morphs into the West graphic.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#Kevin Durant#Kobe Bryant#LeBron James
TAGSALL STARKEVIN DURANTKOBE BRYANTLeBron JamesNIKENike BasketballNike LeBron 8 V.2Nike Zoom KD IIINike Zoom Kobe VIStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP