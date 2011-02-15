All-Star Kicks For Kobe Bryant, LeBron James & Kevin Durant

When I was out in L.A. two weeks ago for Nike’s All-Star Pre-Heat event, I got to check out firsthand the kicks that Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Kevin Durant will be wearing this weekend. Unfortunately, they were under embargo until now. Inspired by the visual effects of today’s Hollywood blockbuster, Nike Basketball designers took cues from the movie industry when creating the following special colorways of the Nike Zoom Kobe VI, Nike LeBron 8 V/2 and Nike Zoom KD III for the 2011 NBA All-Star Game. Check ’em out:

All three shoes feature lenticular material in key areas throughout the shoe to create the illusion of three-dimensional moving images. The lenticular pattern is best seen on the tongue tops. On the Nike Zoom Kobe VI, Kobe’s logo morphs into the West graphic; on the Nike LeBron 8 V/2, the East graphic morphs into LeBron’s iconic lion symbol; and on the Nike Zoom KD III, KD’s logo morphs into the West graphic.

What do you think?

