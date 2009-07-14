Allen Iverson’s last stand

I’m doing my best to avoid living in the past, and I still don’t understand why Allen Iverson is sifting through role-player money offers from Lottery teams who all want him to come off the bench. One of the best guards in the League (still) is floundering on the free agent market — a player who just one season ago averaged 26 points, seven assists and two steals a night on a playoff team — and he’s being treated like Jannero Pargo.
To answer the question posed in this morning’s Smack, I think A.I. is the victim of an undeserved bad reputation that festered over time and is finally catching up with him. For years, he’s been accused of being a ball-hog, of being a selfish jack-artist who can’t play within a team concept and stunts the development of young players.
However, that’s just not true. For almost his entire run in Philly, Iverson HAD to be a single-minded scorer, and even then, was still a playmaker (7-8 assists per game) by nature. Look at the guys he was asked to carry: Tim Thomas, Derrick Coleman, Jimmy “Too Jacked” Jackson, George Lynch, Theo Ratliff, Matt Geiger, Eric Snow, Tyrone Hill, Matt Harpring, Dikembe Mutombo, Keith Van Horn, Sam Dalembert, Unmotivated Glenn Robinson, Young Andre Iguodala, Gimpy Chris Webber … that’s the bulk of the starters who played alongside Iverson on the Sixers. When recapping A.I.’s career, everyone tends to forget he had to endure the Billy King GM era; it would be tough for any superstar to make it through that without being seen as a ball-hog.
The clip you will see below might be A.I.’s last great “Iversonian” performance, when he dropped 31 points on the Spurs in a national TV game last February. Watching it live, I didn’t see Iverson being any more “selfish” than Kobe, LeBron, Carmelo or Paul Pierce is when they’ve got their game going or their team needs a comeback.
Here’s how I described that game the next morning:
“Last night Iverson played his game, looking like the dude we all watched grow up at Georgetown and in Philly. He was launching everything in the fourth quarter of Pistons/Spurs, as Detroit’s offensive movement came to a complete stop every time Iverson (31 pts, 13-28 FG, 7 asts) got the ball. Aside from the occasional Rasheed Wallace pick, Deeeee-troit basketball consisted of A.I. trying to bust Bruce Bowen or Tony Parker‘s ankles while Rip Hamilton, Tayshaun Prince, Antonio McDyess and ‘Sheed stood around and watched … Two things, though: Iverson had to do it, and it was working. You can’t knock A.I. too much for dominating the ball down the stretch, because no one else on his team was helping him out. ‘Sheed went 4-for-17, and Prince, Rip and Rodney Stuckey combined to go 6-for-23. And because A.I. was getting buckets, the Pistons made a fourth-quarter comeback and almost won the game.”
Iverson is better than this. He’s better than the offers he’s getting, better than the roles he’s being asked to accept. Mario Chalmers is good, but what did he do last season that warrants him being handed a starting spot over Iverson? I love Eric Gordon, but he can be a sixth man for a year and it won’t set him back at all. And Mike Conley in Memphis? Come on.
That said, there are scenarios in which A.I. would be best coming off the bench in a Manu Ginobili/Ben Gordon-type role. So I do think he needs to accept some reality and not be totally averse to the idea. But I also forgive A.I. if he’s feeling disrespected right now, because he’s got a good reason.
He’s getting dogged cuz he bitches for playing time. I am not saying he does or doesn’t deserve but youdon’t pout or sit out if you don’t get your way.
@AB and AI
Iverson taking over a game is now a bad thing. The guy is older, slower, lower to the ground. Younger, faster, bigger defenders can shut him down. Accept it and move on to the next phase of your collective lives…6th man.
Also, he disrespects the game when he acts like this …it is a little payback.
Everybody gets on AI for (allegedly) quitting on the Pistons last year, but I still think Joe Dumars was driving that truck. Say what you want about AI over his career, but no one could argue that he hasn’t been a serious competitor. Now all of a sudden he’s a guy who quits on his team? I’m not buying it.
He kinda did quit on them …didn’t he?
Allen Iverson is getting frozen out because in the minds of a lot of GM’s in the league he’s a team cancer. To them, the Detroit to Denver trade proved it. Billups went to Denver and Denver is the second best team in the league. AI goes to Detroit and they lose in the first round and Iverson doesn’t even play the last couple weeks of the season or whatever it is. Whether deserved or not, the players didn’t even want to play with him and as a GM you also have to look at the fact that AI’s injuries caught up with him last season too.
Furthermore, he’s a 6’0 shooting guard who has never taken much interest in playing the point position and at 34 is not showing much ability to adapt. If he would accept the role of traditional point guard he might be more attractive to GM’s around the league. In addition there is just not that much money to go around. He could potentially get the MLE, but all the teams that might give him that would be looking for him to put them in contention for a ring, so I guess the question becomes if we pick up AI is he going to put us in a position to win a championship? The answer to that is not really, so all those factors are keeping him out of the market.
In conclusion I have to say I love AI, he’s from my hometown, and I’m a big fan, I think what is being done to him is unfair and bad for the league, but looking at a 34 year old 6’0 volume scorer who doesn’t want to come off the bench, what can you really do? If he was at least willing to come off the bench he’d be more attractive to some teams. I will say this though to me Allen Iverson is probably the greatest “combo” guard ever to play the game. All these guys from Ben Gordon, to Marbury, to Chauncey Billups (early in his career), to Nate Robinson want to be him. He’s truly in a class by himself, no one will probably ever be able to do what he has done in his career at his size.
Also you forgot he played with Larry Hughes and Jerry Stackhouse as well. Just to add to the list of people he had to carry.
Probably cuz you’ll get the EFFICIENT super talented scoring Iverson only 30-40% of the time.. No one wants that cuz if you win 30-40% of your games you screwed.. unless u in the East..
He had squad on Denver and they wouldve upset San Antonio had he showed up after game 1.. not saying one series defines you but playing alongside Melo with good bigs like Camby, Nene and Kmart only makes YOU better.. he didnt seem to get better though and his game stayed the same.. Dont forget he had 2 seasons to get past the 1st round in the West.. failed both times..
I definetely feel though that Detroits crybabies (Hamilton & Sheed) put it all on his shoulders and didnt even bother to be any kind of support..
Sometimes you get thrown to the Wolves..
And aye yo AB.. he being treated like Steph.. Pargo already signed with a team lol
AI and Detroit was just a bad marriage from the get – I dont blame AI for being pissed about his lack of pt and now being treated like an also-ran. On the other side of that though it has been to fit him into a role situation that is different from what he has always been. Being the primary option is what he has known for so long. Its sad in a lot of ways that his career is ending like this. I wanted to see him be someplace that he could get a ring, transform his game gracefully, and make those around him better. Maybe it wont happen but I sure as hell dont want to see him on a crap team like the clips or griz. For all he has given to the game he deserves better than that.
I wouldn’t say undeserved. He has come across as unwilling to change his game or perspective at all. It isn’t that teams are reading between the lines, AI’s public statements are enough to establish the distruption potential. If you are a playoff team it is just too big of a risk that signing him will blow up in your face. If you are a team with up and coming players the risk is big that signing him will disrupt their development.
@michorizo
Detroit quit on AI basically, not the other way around. AI saw the writing on the wall and took himself out of the equation, what would you do if you got traded to a team that just didn’t want to play, because of things that are out of your control?
@ Heavy D
Signing AI is a bigger risk than Boston signing Steph last season or trying out Darius Miles? It’s a bigger risk than any team takes when signing Ron Artest or Golden State took with Stephen Jackson? The league is full of players that are “disruptions” what makes AI that much different?
@AB
Yeah he’s better then Chalmers, Conley , Idk bout gordon anymore because Gordon plays some kind of defense……
all these players are willing to accept their roles on the team unlike Iverson
Iverson is the new Sprewell.
@ Ashlov,
I wouldn’t say that, At least Sprewell got a decent contract before no team gave him an offer.
I enjoy it when people blindly accept stats…
It’s not even payback or anything like that. Teams would put up with his stuff, deserved or not, because he could win games the way he played. Now he can’t really do what he used to but it seems like he still wants to be treated the same way he always has been and still play the same style. If he came in, played hard, kept his nose clean, he could get a deal after a year. It’s too much drama to deal with for a team so I can understand it. That being said, he is a hell of a player. Phoenix should pick him up when Nash leaves.
@ karizmatic…what would I do? I would play my ass off. You have to play no matter what team you go to. Some things are out of your control and you have to control what you can and AI could have played hard no matter the tick he was receiving…he would have been better off today if he did just that…play his ass off like the TRUE AI we grew to love!
The problem with AI is that he has to be the top dog. He simply can’t accept that he can’t “one man show” his way to a title. He had a chance to be a super sparkplug 6th man last year and refused.
Remeber the old adage that practice makes perfect? Maybe AI the career 42% shooter and 31% 3pt shooter would have more teams after him if he ever cared about practice. Just a thought…
@12, “Gordon plays some kind of defense……”
…when did that happen?
I just was having a conversation with a friend , and we both are confused on why teams want him to come off the bench? you can’t judge his game by his Image ..HE PLAYS HARD ENOUGH TO START ON ANY TEAM IN THE NBA..70% OF THE TEAMS CONSISTS OF BUMS ANYWAY ..
@25
Eric Gordon attempts to play defense unlike Iverson who only play the passing lanes….
I’m not saying he’s a lockdown defender(although I think he can be with more experience) I’m just saying he plays some defense….
The man been a scorer his whole career ..How could you change his style of play now? I don’t get it …He is not a bench type player , he’s a gritty, hard nose player who plays through injuries..Bench players are people who lack skills and AI doesn’t fit in that category ..AI KEEP ON SHOPPING AROUND..
Playing the passing lanes is still considered defense.
@26, hah, i gotcha, that makes more sense now
…for a minute i thought you were talking about Ben Gordon
^ my bad, originally referencing post #14
@12 Keep the math restricted to your Po.ish forums… yes, those are the numberes but dont leave out the 35% idiot. Lake defined why tgats important best. Dnt bring the naivity to these forums u fools
@25
Gordon does play defense, I thought he was the Clippers best perimeter defender last season
@ Michorizo
AI did play his ass off, if you compare his numbers before and after the trade they didn’t drop. His team quit on him, we can speculate whether his back injury was enough to keep him out or not. But knowing AI it is doubtful that he just sat out to be spiteful.
Iverson was found out. Sure he can still score, but the NBA is now about facilitating point guards. He is a relic of the late 90’s hot-shot scoring guards, who followed Michael Jordan’s NBA. Aside from the The Finals season, his teams always hovered around .500. And since winning and keeping a budget are in vogue these days, who would really want him? It’s probably too late for him to adapt, even if he was willing. Hopefully Brandon Jennings will learn from this.
Iverson is still an All-Star level player & a starter, but most of the bad press that Iverson got is deserved. We all know about the practice press conference & his tendency to skip practices. What’s it say about him when the only time he got an MVP & to the Finals was when a role player (Eric Snow) ran the offense? He’s not even smart enough to keep a system that benefits him. Iverson’s been used to getting a pass his whole career and now that it’s been revoked, he’s in culture-shock. The only difference between Iverson & Marbury is that Iverson was able to get a pass and Marbury couldn’t. Some of the players that he had to “carry”: Stackhouse, Mutombo, Speedy Claxton, Glenn Robinson, either went to multiple All-Star games, the finals, or even won a title. Every one of those guys and the ones mentioned in the article are/were at least quality role players. Ball-hogging point guards basically won’t win you anything. The Clippers are trying to develop a team and Iverson’s a bad idea. He may behave for a awhile, but it’ll be back to business as usual: Ball-hogging & losng while doing it.
Iverson is still a great scorer and play-maker, but his deficiencies have been exposed over the years which is why contenders aren’t going for him anymore. I think those 76er teams of ’00-01 where they made it to the finals were teams that were COMPLETELY constructed around him. Basically 4 guys to play defense and rebound the ball, and Iverson to carry the offense. That was the only formula that worked with him. He needs to dominate the ball, which is fine, but put him with other talented people on the floor, and its a failure. The Denver/Detroit experiments proved that. Too small to play man-up defense against bigger players (99% of the league), which offsets his scoring. Couple that with the not so great role model image, the disrespecting of the game (“Practice?” and coming off the bench behind another all-star), and contending teams are not going to buy into what he’s about anymore. He’s basically now available for lottery teams to help fill their seats. You have to wonder how he would be viewed if that 76er team wasn’t constructed around him and they never became that successful… would we even be having this discussion or would he be just another Stephen Jackson/Starbury player?
Dudes funny when they just dismiss those Sixers as bums.U either didnt watch the games or so blinded by AI u refuse to accept he a fucking jack artist.Who cares about 7 FORCED passes converted during 48 minutes.And that WASNT UNTIL DENVER.As soon as we got rid of him,we improved same way Denver did.Thats just facts.So any conspiracy is from AI fans themselves.Any dude with commen sense can see why he having problems.We keep hearing he JUST AVERAGE 26 a YEAR AND A HALF AGO.What the fuck is that.When he helping a chip contender wake me up.Better yet just write a article because I would be a sleeping ass waiting for that day.AB u need to get out of 2001.All u taLK about is Vince,T Mac and AI.That era passed its new and better ballers now wake up its 2009.
Nobody even has to look to the Philly glory days, Iverson just stinks playing team ball, eg. Denver and Detroit stints. Done, game over, fin, wrong answer.
I agree 100%, AI is getting disrespected and deserves more than this! AI please go to a potential contender, not a bottom rung team!!!
And Denver was NOT better without AI!!! They just faced Lakers in finals not Rd 1!!!!!!!! Same results with or without him!!!!!!!! What so hard to understand? And Detroit was a mess before AI and after. He was the scapegoat as he changed his game and tried to fit in but not used properly.
That 31 point game is how A.I. plays if he got to play like that for any team they would win. Thats why I want Charlotte. But Rip and Tay could not face the fact that he is one of the greatest and they are not and they thought they had the right to get their own points and do their own thing and did not want to watch a 34 year old guard carry them. Iverson slowed down? I see him school the “fastest player” in the league about 5 times there just by blowing by him and Parker is like 8 years younger. I hope Iverson proves people wrong next season and I know he has the abilities to do so.
Forget all them haters A.I. you’re still one of the best in the game today. The Answer should go to a contender and get a ring to shut all them fu*king haters up. I am going to miss A.I. more than Shaq when they retire because A.I. changed the culture of the game and how society views NBA players.
“just because you put a guy in a tuxedo, it doesn’t mean he’s a good guy.” (Quoted by the best little big man the game has ever seen).
Just a few career highlights:
1993 First adult conviction, not sure of the charge
1997 Reckless Driving, Possession of Narcotics, Posession of a Concealed Firearm
2002 Spousal Abuse, twice
2004 Indecent Exposure, Destruction of Private Property
2005 Attempted Theft, Assault
Poor guy has to ride the bench and play for only a few million? I guess sometimes karma just comes back to slap you around a little.
Tony Parker has been the better player than AI for the past 4/5 years.
I think I could get pretty good numbers if it were ok to jack up shots to the tune of 40% !!!
Oh, and there’s a reason no contender has rushed to sign him up … they generally have good GMS !!