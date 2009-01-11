(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 1/11/09

I apologize about the couple days absence. I’m back. There a lot of injuries and pick ups to update. Here we go.

Ron Artest â€“ The weird thing is that when he plays, he plays well and looks healthy. It’s actually the same thing for T-Mac. That being said, the Rockets are going to get a bone scan on Artest’s ankle and it looks like he’ll be out at least Tuesday possibly longer. That being he said, you really never know with Artest. It sounds like he has to be benched next week.

Aaron Brooks â€“ He’s scored double digits in three straight including 16 last night, but the minutes still bounce between mid-twenties and the low thirties. 14 team leagues should own him, below that, unless you have a random extra space, you probably have to wait it out until he’s officially the man in H-Town.

Shane Battier â€“ Battier is back. Again. With all the injuries Battier may have a little bit of 14 team value. Maybe even 12 team. Last night he had 9 points, 9 boards and 3 blocks.

Von Wafer â€“ The 15 and 7 last night really isn’t that much of an aberration. He’s played well when given the chance this season and has always been known as a scorer. If the Rockets choose to shutdown T-Mac and Artest for the next couple of weeks Wafer could be the guy to own. Don’t rush out and grab him now though.



Sebastian Telfair â€“ I mean really? 17 and 11 last night? He did have 5 turnovers and I really really don’t want to suggest grabbing him. He’ll hurt your team in a whole lot of ways but he admittedly is finding ways to contribute pretty consistently all of a sudden. In good conscience I can’t recommend him though. At least not yet.



Raja Bell â€“ Raja Bell has looked very strong in his first two games back in the line Bobcats lineup. Last night he dropped 3 threes, dished out 5 dimes and ended with 19 points. He’s definitely someone to watch and a pretty decent own in roto leagues that need threes. Keep in mind that Gerald Wallace got benched by Larry Brown for not hustling which contributed to Bell’s increased minutes and production.

Nenad Krstic â€“ The Nenad Krstic era is full throttle right now. As it should be. He’s the best center on the Thunder roster and although he only played 13 minutes last night ad scored 8 points, he was 4-4 from the field at one point and is clearly going to be a scoring threat when he’s in the line up. He should be owned in most 12 team leagues as a third center with the hope of being a second center.

Al Harrington/Tim Thomas â€“ The Knicks are clearly favoring Tim Thomas over Al Harrington right now and although I don’t recommend cutting Harrington, I think Thomas could be a sneaky pick up for a short term solution. Thomas played big minutes for the second night in a row and finished with 18 points.

Yi â€“ Huge bummer for Yi owners and prospective Yi owners. Just as the big man was finding a very nice groove, he broke a finger on his shooting hand and will be out about a month.

Brandon Roy â€“ As mentioned in a previous Daily Fantasy Roy returned to action last night and looked very good going for 19, 6, and 5. He’s good to go in next week’s lineup.

Josh Howard â€“ Here we go again. J-Ho is going to be listed as day to day for a little while with the wrist injury and JJ Barea could get a second look on your squad. We’ll update Howard’s status tomorrow.