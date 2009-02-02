(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 2/2/09

Last night’s fantasy MVP goes to big Al Jefferson. Jefferson has been overlooked a little but this season but has been playing incredible fantasy ball of late. Yesterday he had 34 points, 11 boards, and 4 blocks against his former squad. He also shot over 70% from the field and 80% from the line. It’s lineup Monday and there is a lot to concern ourselves with as we make our final decisions before game time.
Andrew Bynum â€“ We’ll know more today. Rumors are already running from a tear (peace season) to a sprain (4-6 weeks). As soon we know, you’ll know. Like I said over the weekend, Lamar Odom was probably dropped in some leagues throughout this season. He should be owned in all leagues right now.
Shawn Marion â€“ It sounds like Marion is going to play basketball this week. I have a suspicious feeling that he’s going to play very well for the next few weeks. The Matrix and Miami need to prove he has real trade value right now. Miami has four games this week so it might not be a bad risk start.
Milwaukee â€“ They are the only team that plays two games this week. Honestly, there is nobody on the Bucks that you should start this week.
Beno Udrih â€“ You know why you shouldn’t cut Beno Udrih? Even though Beno has been a HUGE disappointment this season, the Kings really don’t have another point guard option. I know they put up a lot of points and Francisco Garcia had a terrific game, but neither Garcia, Bobby Jackson, Bobby Brown, nor Salmons are the answer at point guard.
Francisco Garcia â€“ So what about Garcia. He had 17 points, 7 dimes, 5 boards, 3 steals and 3 blocks last night. I’ve never been a big fan of Garcia as a fantasy player and he’s been extremely streaky. He’s a questionable own in 12 team leagues (he’s a free agent in mine) and a good own in 14 team leagues and above. He had just had 3 straight single digit performances but before that had 8 straight double digit games. Last night may earn him some more point guard duties as well. He’s intriguing.
Russell Westbrook â€“ I continue to be wrong about Westbrook. He’s getting better and better and although I thought it would take until the end of this season or next year for him to really make his fantasy impact, he’s doing it night in and night out. Last night he had 34 points, 8 dimes, and 6 boards, but most impressive went 20-22 from the line. Very impressive.
Jeff Green â€“ He still doesn’t go to the line enough but Jeff Green has been a breakout fantasy star. Last night, including bonus OT stats (I love bonus stats) Green went for 28, 13, 5, and 3. Stick any statistical category at the end of those numbers and the kid had a very nice night.
Nick Collison â€“ The Thunder are one of the more interesting fantasy squads out there. They are putting up stats and that includes Collison. Collison had 10 points and 14 boards last night and is giving very solid rebounding numbers right now.
Al Horford â€“ He’s very close to returning but we aren’t going to know tonight. He should be back this week but whether he gets in two or three games is a question mark. He isn’t an awful risk start this week.
Kevin Garnett – I’d probably risk starting him. The flu? KG? Come on. That isn’t keeping KG down two games in a row right?
anybody know the deal w/ bynum fo real yet? just speculation i can find, nothing solid
ay doc wuts goin on,
wut u think about kaman…i got camby and i heard kaman comin back afta the all star game..should i drop scola now for him or wait a lil?
doc nice piece about westbrook. also, about garcia, if he ever ends up starting somewhere he’s a must own.
he strokes the 3 and can block some shots from the sg position. he might be the best shot blocking guard in the league then. seriously.
Yo Doc,
This might be a toss up but who would you take: Mike Dunleavey, Boris Diaw, or Zydrunas Ilgauskas
DOC,
I’m looking to trade Okur for a swing man… any names I should go after?
Doc, I know you’re not big on proof reading, but come on now, the date in the title?? Thanks for doing a basketball piece from a fantasy perspective, I read your column “almost” every day.
I need to know what’s up with Gerald Wallace. Even if the partially collapsed lung is “fully healed” and “no big deal” what about the cracked ribs? How long til a guy with cracked ribs gets back on the court? Will he actually be a fantasy relevant start before too long??
hi doc, first of all thanks for all your help.
Should I drop Krstic by now and get cj miles, mcgee, dampier or brandon bass? or should I wait for him to pick it up?
Should I make a trade where I will get mike miller for hakim warrick?
thanks! much appreciated doc!
goonther – We’ll know today. The Daily News reported it’s a sprain and 6 weeks, but I wouldn’t buy into that yet.
mj 23 – The entire Clippers team is a toss up but if you’re in a 12 team league, it’s a good time to grab Kaman.
Vince – I don’t think Garcia is a starter though. He’s a poor man’s Tayshaun right? That’s a nice role player.
G – Dunleavy.
loganlight – You probably can’t get a Caron but that’s the type of guy you’re looking for it sounds like. You could take a risk and offer for Marion. You’d be trading for a low value with big upside. Just a thought. Can’t promise that would work out well.
DoubleA – Nice call. My bad. Gerald Wallace. Don’t hold your breath. It’s going to be a minute until we even get an update. Don’t cut him until we get a time frame.
jwest = Depends what you need. What do you need?
i like to trade warrick cause i already have 3 memphis players(conley and gay). is that a valid reason? and miller seems to be more all around.
I don’t really need anything, i’m doing good in my league, but i just want to get better, and i’m not getting what I expected from krstic, though the blocks are a nice plus. should I just stick with him?
no matter if it’s a sprain or tear, it all leads to excuses for Laker fans
I would definitely add Miller if he’s a free agent.
Deep leauge.
Noah or Turiaf?
My league updates on Monday.. Wish you would have told me earlier to not start any Bucks!
noah
doc- you seriously comparing garcia and tayshaun prince? really?
Fantasy Doc,
Please proofread your posts before publishing them. The constant grammatical and spelling errors in your posts are making them unreadable.
“Jefferson has been overlooked a little but this season but has been playing incredible fantasy ball of late.”
Did all the editors at Dime get laid off?
Did you understand what he meant Eugene? Fuck off, get a life, the man is giving you free advice, if you dont like it or are going to just bring up this shit, next time do us all a favour and dont.
just appreciate the effort…
who will be the most productive the rest of the season for rebounds and blocks: noah, hawes, or krstic?
Hey doc, 1 question, i have been offered Marion and Sessions for my Al Jefferson. My initial thoughts are no… but just want to know your thoughts. my needs are %’s for fg and ft’s and i have tanked to’s (Wade and Captain jack killed me). I feel like a no, but wanted to see how you feel?
Cheers
eugene, u might want to just suggest he proof read. since he is helping ya out with the fantasy info.
wilson: hawes