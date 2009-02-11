(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 2-11-09

Over the next couple of days, I’ll release the first half Fantasy All Star team, steals, and busts, as well as what to look for in the second half. As for today, I’m going with Stephen Jackson as the MVP of the night over LeBron (sorry King, but you did have 7 turnovers!). Captain Jack has been playing terrific basketball and last night was no different. Jackson finished with 35 points, including 4 threes, 10 assists, 6 boards, 2 steals, and zero turnovers. He also shot 45% from the field (a nice number for him) and was perfect from the line. He’s having an absurd month and seems like he is close to a double-double every night. I’ve said this before, trade high. Put it out there and see how high his value is right now. Some quick hits for your Wednesday…
Tyrus Thomas and Joakim Noah â€“ The second half is going to tell us a lot about Noah and Thomas but for right now both guys are playing great ball. Thomas went for 23 points, 10 boards, 3 steals. 3 assists, and 1 block (come Tyrus!) while Noah went for 12 and 16! Speaking of moveable parts, the Bulls have a ton of them. Let’s see what they do at the deadline.
Chris Duhon â€“ Duhon entered the Knicks game gimpy and left the game in the third injured. He still put up 13 and 9. Duhon needs the All Star break badly.
Ronny Turiaf â€“ That’s more like it. 10 points, 8 boards, 5 assists, and 4 blocks.
Joey Graham â€“ With no Chris Bosh, Graham went for 24 points, 6 boards, and 3 blocks last night. He’s actually been playing pretty well for the Raptors. He doesn’t have fantasy value yet but the Raptors have a lot of moving pieces so let’s see what they do at the trade deadline.
Erick Dampier â€“ I mean that is 26 rebounds and 5 blocks in his last two games. This is still Erick Dampier though. It would take desperate measures.
Lamar Odom â€“ Another 18 rebounds? Odom owners are ecstatic right now. Dare I say… giddy?
Yi Jianlian â€“ Yi is supposedly a week or two away from returning from his broken pinkie injury. Yi was playing his best ball right before he got hurt so keep an eye on the situation for immediately after the All Star break.
Chris Kaman â€“ Did you run out to grab him? The LA Times reported that Kaman might need a little longer to get back to the lineup. Always injury prone, even when Kaman does get back there is no telling if it will be for good. Still, if you have the open spot, grab him.
Any word on Jameer Nelson, Mike Dunleavy, and Andris Biedrins? Thanks.
Do you think Granger will hit the court tonight? His knee seemed to be bothering him last night.
3 spots to fill, who would you suggest? Eric Gordon, Rasheed Wallace, OJ Mayo, Ty Thomas, Matt Bonner, Ron Artest, Mike Conley, TJ Ford, Ryan Gomes, Nene Hilario
hey doc! i’m in a fantasy 12 team h2h.. just for this week, just for a game on the last day, who should I pick up — barea, bass, sergio rodriguez, or batum?
i don’t really need a specific stat, just looking for a boost to win the week. thanks!!!
whats ur take on j.mcgee
Oh, and how about Duncan last night… 27, 9, 8, and 4, shooting 65%
or how about antoine wright?? thanks doc!
Doc, I lost Brand and Al Jefferson this week. Ouch. Team needs boards, blocks, and FG%. I grabbed Turiaf and Noah.
Also on the FA/waiver wire: Jason Thompson, Bonner, Yi, Perkins, Speights, Blatche, Mbah-a-Moute, and Vlad Rad.
Do you like any of those guys over Turiaf and Noah?
IG – No word on Jameer. I wouldn’t be holding your breath. Dunleavy is out until ideally right after the break. My guess is that Biedrins needs a little more time than that.
SJ – I do think he’ll play.He can’t justify the All Star game without going tonight. Rasheed, Mayo, Nene.
jwest – barea.
where high ankle sprains happen – Played well last night. The minutes are inconsistent as is the production but until Blatche returns he’ll have some decent games.
Mooks – Those are the right guys for the week but you may want to grab Thompson for when Turiaf goes back to the bench.
Lot of TD love from the comments sections. his night was sick.
Hey Doc,
Who would you drop for Jianlan?
jarrett jack
trevor ariza
nenad krstic
hakim warrick (he’s starting now, is this temporary?)
You can say giddy…
doc: i have one spot open to either play chauncey against orlando or okur against the lakers. which should i play (i’m worried chauncey’s tired from yesterday)?
also, should i use aaron brooks tonight or rafer against the kings?
is stuckey good to go? got injured last night on the last play any word about him?