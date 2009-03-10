(Almost) Daily Fantasy – 3/10/09

Injuries, suspensions, and of course Dwyane Wade make up today’s Daily Fantasy.

Dwyane Wade â€“ Come on! Sure the steal and game winning three at the buzzer was a nice thing for Heat fans but what do we care about??? STATS! Wade had 48 points, 5 threes, 12 assists, 6 boards, 4 steals and 3 blocks. I mean, that’s crazy. I’ve said it before, but is there anything better in fantasy sports than overtime? Well, one thing is better, DOUBLE OT! Love the bonus stats. Oh ps. Wade shot 71% from the field.



Ben Gordon â€“ BG continued on his hot streak with a ridiculous line that finishes second to only Wade. Gordon had 43 points, 8 threes, 3 boards, 3 dimes, 1 steal and 1 block. He also had great percentages. The funny thing is that next to Wade’s stats, Gordon’s doesn’t look nearly as good.



Caron Butler â€“ Third in line at the great stats store was Caron Butler. Butler had 27 points, 10 boards, and 6 assists last night and looked very healthy.

Aaron Brooks â€“ He’s not exactly giving traditional point guard numbers but he’s scoring and hitting threes. He had 19 points last night and I have to think that the assists will come (he only had 3 last night). He should be owned in most leagues and could help down the stretch.



Rip Hamilton â€“ 14 assists? He’s distributing the ball on the regular. Not exactly what you envision Rip’s stats to look like but owners have to be very very happy with it. Rip also had 29 points last night.



Rafer Alston â€“ Skip’s game and stats have really tailed off of late. He isn’t shooting the ball well and stats are pretty mediocre. He’s averaging 11 and 6 for his last 5 games (7 and 4 last night). He’s still a decent 4th guard, but he’s really no better than that.

Monta Ellis â€“ According to the Warriors, Monta Ellis could return Wednesday night and will exclusively play point guard. I would have to expect somewhat limited minutes for Monta throughout the rest of the season, but we all know that Don Nelson is impossible to read.



Baron Davis – Well, so far we got one right. Baron Davis practiced fully and is expected to play Wednesday night.

Lamar Odom â€“ Peace Lamar. 100% left the bench during last nights altercation and he will most likely be suspended for a game this week.

Trevor Ariza â€“ Just throwing this out there, because probably not many of you own Ariza, but I really didn’t think it was that bad of a foul. The outcome was awful, but the foul… not so bad. He shouldn’t get suspended, although we know he will. I jut wanted to weigh in!

Randy Foye â€“ Monday night injuries are awful and this one looks like is going to keep Foye out all week. Foye rolled his ankle and needed to be carried off. The Wolves won’t take any chances with their young guard. The ankle injuries have been crazy this year and have taken down an unbelievable amount of very good fantasy players.



Danny Granger â€“ Don’t expect him to play a game this week. If he does get one in that’s great. Ideally, owners get him for lineups on Monday. That’s best case.

Rasheed Wallace and Antonio McDyessâ€“ Rasheed strained his calf late in the first quarter last night and did not return. Just when you thought that this could be Jason Maxiell’s Paul Millsap moment, Kwame Brown came in and got the brunt of the minutes and stats. Stay tuned on Sheed’s injury. He’ll be listed as day to day and hopefully he’ll return this week. Kwame is not a pick up option. If anyone benefits fantasy wise from this injury it is Antonio McDyess. McDyess gave us a turn back the clock McNasty night going for 13 and 18.