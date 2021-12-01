Since former head coach Luke Walton was fired, the Sacramento Kings are 2-3 under interim coach Alvin Gentry. They strung together back-to-back wins over playoff contenders last week, but have suffered a pair of blowout losses in their last two contests and now sit at 8-14, three games back of a play-in spot.

Tuesday’s defeat, a 117-92 rout at the hands of the LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers, was rather ugly. After entering halftime with a 59-50 lead, the Kings were outscored 67-33 in the second half. Following the game, Gentry opened his presser by issuing an apology to fans.

Kings interim head caoch Alvin Gentry, disgusted with the way his team performed in the second half, apologizes to Sacramento fans after the game. pic.twitter.com/tkV6az8biF — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) December 1, 2021

“I guess the very first thing I should do as a coach is apologize to the fans here. They don’t deserve what they got tonight,” Gentry said. “The second half was a disaster and it was an embarrassment. As the coach of this team, I want to apologize to every King fan out there because you do not deserve this. You deserve much, much better and we’ll find guys that will give you better.”

Since opening the year 5-5, the Kings have lost nine of their last 12 games. They’ll have a chance to start righting the ship Wednesday night when they face the Los Angeles Clippers for a duel inside Staples Center.