Alvin Gentry Was Furious Anthony Davis ‘Never Gets A Call’ After A Loss To Houston

03.17.18 30 mins ago

Twitter

Alvin Gentry praised Houston’s James Harden on Saturday afternoon and picked the point guard over his team’s superstar, Anthony Davis, to win NBA MVP. But after the Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans played on Saturday night, Gentry was left wishing Davis got treated by officials more like other NBA stars.

Gentry was livid with officiating following Houston’s 107-101 win over the Pelicans. Davis scored 26 points and had 13 rebounds on the night, but the Pelicans coach felt Houston’s rough handling of his star forward wasn’t rewarded with whistles and trips to the line for Davis.

Gentry didn’t hold back when he spoke to the media on Saturday night, freely admitting that his words would catch him a fine but stressing that he finally needed to speak out about the double standard he feels his star gets from officials.

