Getty Image

If you knew the name Andre Ingram before he joined the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this week, it was probably for one of two reasons. Either you’re a big fan of the G League and its record book, as Ingram holds the league record for the most made three-point field goals in a career (713), or you’re one of the middle or high school math students he tutors.

Ingram graduated from American University in 2007 and has spent his entire basketball career in the G League, save for the cup of coffee he had with the Perth Wildcats of the National Basketball League in 2016. He’s a 6’3, deadeye shooter who has won the then-D-League three-point shooting contest twice.

But Ingram never got the call to make it to the NBA. That changed on Monday, when the Los Angeles Lakers decided to give him a ring and sign him for the remainder of the year. Ingram made his NBA career on Tuesday during Los Angeles’ 105-99 loss to Houston, but the score was second to the fact that he lit Staples Center ablaze.