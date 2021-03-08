For the next 365 (or so) days, Anfernee Simons of the Portland Trail Blazer is the NBA’s dunk king. Simons toppled a slightly smaller field of two other competitors at halftime of the 2021 NBA All-Star Game to become the latest skywalker to take home the dunk contest crown.

Cassius Stanley of the Indiana Pacers kicked things off in a big way. The rookie out of Duke who went in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft effortlessly tossed the ball, took it off the bounce, and busted out a between-the-legs slam that earned him a 44, although the broadcast seemed to agree that he got undersold.

Cassius Stanley starting things off with a bang 💥#ATTSlamDunk pic.twitter.com/hN8gpyjCq1 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 8, 2021

Next up was Obi Toppin of the New York Knicks, who was revered during his time in college at Dayton for his ability to yam. Toppin came in from the corner, tossing the ball off the ground as he jumped, collected it while in mid-air, and dunked with his back to the rim, getting a 48.

Simons rounded out the first round of dunks by going way up, snatching a ball that was propped on the backboard by a Nerf hoop. He didn’t do anything other than levitate, though, which led to the judges giving him a 46.

Anfernee Simons' first dunk gets him a 46/50 ⬆️pic.twitter.com/J0O9NuXXoT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 8, 2021

Stanley came out to start round two knowing he needed to go for broke, so he tried something ultra-ambitious. He attempted to grab the ball off the bounce and go under his legs twice, but kept coming up short and had to change up on the fly. While still starting his dunk the same, Stanley didn’t do anything besides a one-handed slam, giving him a 37 for the round and an 81 overall.