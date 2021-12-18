Anthony Davis Will Miss At Least Four Weeks With A Sprained MCL

The Los Angeles Lakers will not have the services of Anthony Davis for a while. According to the team, Davis, who suffered a knee injury during L.A.’s blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday evening, will miss at least the next four weeks after being diagnosed with a sprained MCL.

An MRI revealed a MCL sprain for Anthony Davis, the Lakers announced. He will be reevaluated in approximately four weeks, the team says. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 18, 2021

During the third quarter of the game, LeBron James was being checked by Jaden McDaniels and passed the ball to Davis. He pushed off of McDaniels before trying to cut to the rim, which sent McDaniels flying backwards into Davis’ left leg. The All-NBA big man’s knee buckled, he went down in visible discomfort, and he tried to make his way back to the locker room. But before he could get there, Davis collapsed in the tunnel and started holding his left knee.

Davis’ left knee had been giving him trouble in recent days, as he was dealing with soreness that held him out for two games. The Lakers play 13 games in the next four weeks, and while nine of them will take place at home, there is no guarantee that Davis’ evaluation will lead to him getting the green light to play. Currently, the team sits at 16-14 on the year, which gives them the 6-seed in the Western Conference. They are a half-game up on the Denver Nuggets for the 7-seed, and hold a four-game cushion on the Sacramento Kings, which currently hold the 10-seed.