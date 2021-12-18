The Los Angeles Lakers have been hit particularly hard at this early juncture of the season by injuries and, more recently, the uptick in COVID-19 cases that have been more frequent in the last few days. During the third quarter of the team’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, yet another member of their roster went down hurt.

LeBron James was being checked by Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels, and at one point, he tried to gain a little separation after passing the ball to Davis. James gently shoved McDaniels, who ate the contact and flew backwards. Unfortunately for Davis, he was standing right in the path where McDaniels fell, and on his way down, he made contact with the left knee that has caused Davis some issues in recent days.

Jaden Mcdaniels falls into Anthony Davis’s knee ☹️ pic.twitter.com/Sgg1kLcNpD — The Laker Files (@LakerFiles) December 18, 2021

There have been plenty of moments throughout his NBA career where we’ve seen Davis leave the game due to a knock and return moments later after giving it a second to heal up. This was different, though, as Davis had to go to the back and get monitored. As he was making his way into the locker room, though, Davis collapsed and was in major pain.

AD goes down in pain heading to the locker room pic.twitter.com/3EEzaJysV9 — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 18, 2021

Coming into Friday night, Davis had played in 26 of the Lakers’ 29 games this season. The All-Star big man has been quite productive during his third season in Los Angeles, averaging 23.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, and two blocks in 36 minutes per game.