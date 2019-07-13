Getty Image

Anthony Davis is officially a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. The now-former New Orleans Pelicans star openly wanted a trade from the team during the trade deadline, and while the situation was not resolved in the days and weeks after he said he wanted out, Davis eventually got to team up with LeBron James in L.A.

The trade was announced a few weeks ago and became official on July 6, and on Saturday, Davis met with the media for the first time as a member of the Lakers. During his availability, Davis revealed the rather unique circumstances under which he learned about the deal becoming official.

You see, AD was watching a movie, because he is a human, and sometimes, humans like watching movies. He got a call from his agent, Rich Paul, which he didn’t answer, because he was watching a movie and he would rather not answer his phone during a movie, even if he’s not watching in a theater. After his attempts to call back were unsuccessful, Davis hopped onto Instagram and saw he was moved.