Trades The Pelicans Should Consider To Give Anthony Davis More Help

USA TODAY Sports

It’s that time of the year again. The Pelicans are hanging around .500 and with a star player like Anthony Davis on their roster, it’s leading to a lot of questions about what they’re going to do to get him the help he needs. This is the fate of the small market with a superstar level talent like Davis. Slip for even a second and the sharks will begin to circle.

Of course, this isn’t without some merit. Even the Pelicans themselves are starting to grow a little concerned about the future of Davis. He’s currently in the third year of a five-year contract with a player option in the final season. Davis will likely opt out of that final year and if he does that might be the end of his tenure in New Orleans. If the Pelicans get a chance to extend Davis sooner as opposed to later then they’re going to take it. The key is convincing him. According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the pressure is mounting.

But what about the buyers? League executives report the New Orleans Pelicans, Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings lead the list of teams calling around looking for ways to upgrade their rosters in recent weeks. The Pelicans, who put in an offer for Jimmy Butler, are feeling the pressure to convince Anthony Davis to sign an extension next summer. They own their first-round pick, and general manager Dell Demps has routinely been willing to trade firsts for instant help in the past. That alone gives them a good chance to get an impact player for the second half if they’re so inclined.

Robin Lopez

So the Pelicans are buyers at the deadline. Unfortunately for them it doesn’t look like any stars to pair with Davis are available, but that doesn’t mean they have to give up hope. If they can put a talented roster of role guys around him, and set up Davis with the idea of recruiting a star to join him in New Orleans then that might be enough to keep him. The Pelicans need to make upgrades though. If they look on the trade market there are some suitable names out there for them to go after.