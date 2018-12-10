Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to add a 3-and-D wing to provide some spacing and a much-needed defensive presence as they continue their push to compete this season.

Trevor Ariza is expected to be dealt by the Suns shortly after he becomes eligible to be traded on December 15, and apparently the two teams are working through a few possible scenarios or a trade, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The two teams are looking to find a third team that would be interested in taking on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, but don’t have a team on board yet.

According to Woj, the Suns are, unsurprisingly, hoping to get a point guard and a draft asset in a deal for Ariza, which is why a third team will need to be involved.