Anthony Davis Teased A ‘Reverse Grinch’ Colorway Of The Kobe 6

Kobes are in increasingly high demand right now, due in large part to the fact that you aren’t able to get your hands on new pairs. Last month, it was announced that Bryant’s estate would not renew his contract with Nike, meaning that on April 13, the late Los Angeles Lakers star became a sneaker free agent.

It’s unclear what is next for Bryant’s estate — they could, for example, return to adidas, if the opportunity presents itself — but the possibility of sitting down and hammering a new deal with Nike is plausible, too. If they choose that second path, hopefully one of the releases end up being the kicks that Anthony Davis teased on his Instagram account on Monday.

Davis showed everyone the iconic Kobe 6 Grinches, and then, he showed off a box of Kobes without saying what was inside. He then opened up the box and said they were the reverse colorway of the Grinches.

Anthony Davis showed off a “Reverse Grinch” Nike Kobe 6 on IG Live 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/TnVhiUgoMB — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) May 10, 2021

We can only tell so much from this angle, but these appear to be red with green laces, and it’s unclear if there are any other fun details or if these are just a straight color swap. The Lakers are off today and have back-to-back games on Tuesday and Wednesday, and perhaps we’ll see Davis bust these out.