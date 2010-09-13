Antoine Walker is Back

Antoine Walker made more headlines in the past year outside of the NBA than he did during his last couple of seasons in the League.
Following his last official NBA appearance in February 2008, ‘Toine was back in the headlines last year when news began to spread that — despite earning about $108 million in salary over his career — he was having money problems. ESPN did an “Outside the Lines” special about the former All-Star’s financial troubles, which included writing bad checks to a casino and failed investments. At the time, ‘Toine was playing pro ball in Puerto Rico. Then Walker’s ex-fiancee was one of the stars of the “Basketball Wives” reality show, putting his name in the spotlight again.
After filing for bankruptcy earlier this year, ‘Toine announced he was attempting a comeback to the NBA. He worked out at the University of Louisville, dropping about 20 pounds, and this morning it’s been reported by ESPN that Walker is going to join the Charlotte Bobcats for pickup games leading into training camp.
So far there isn’t an official invite to camp on the table, but new Bobcats owner Michael Jordan seems to be in reclamation-project mode: Signing former No. 1 draft pick Kwame Brown and inviting former No. 3 draft pick Darius Miles to Charlotte camp. And besides Jordan, who used to regularly train with Walker in Chicago, ‘Toine has another advocate in Bobcats center Nazr Mohammad, one of his best friends from college.
It wouldn’t hurt anybody (except another younger player who could have been given that spot) to give Walker a shot in training camp; if he’s in shape, he could find a role on a team as a long-range shooting threat and veteran influence with championship experience.
What do you think? Would you give ‘Toine a chance?
not right now no…with that said one of the most underrated players of the last 20yrs
Cant play inside, wont/cant play defense or rebound and will just jack shots.
Maybe AI should just get fat and refuse to play defense.
If he does that, maybe he’ll get another shot.
AI never played defense, so he can’t refuse to do that now..
I don’t see why not, you never know…If Darius Miles got a chance, Antoine deserves one.
looking forward to his return should he get a chance with a team.
“writing bad checks to a casino and failed investments”
spelling check anyone??????
Antoine was the same guy when asked why does he take so many 3’s, he replied “There’s no 4’s”
he was a terrible 3pt shooter back in the day…. why would he be a 3pt threat now??
first of all A.I is one of the tops all time n steals & how does Miles & Walker get tryouts but Iverson doesnt
If they are looking for shooting and championship expierence they might as well sign Adam Morrison
yeah – 3 point threat? to take, not to make.
veteran influence? in every negative way possible.
how come “quality shot” was not tagged in the article?
Paul Pierce must be rollin’ over in his grave.
Charlotte is looking very sideshow-ish. Why doesn’t Charlotte just get all the old pros who have played on Pros vs. Joes.
this guy doesnt deserve a chance. and for the record, neither does allen iverson. if a team wants to sign either to a non guaranteed contract, Im all for it. but i dont think anyone owes them anything. they dont ‘deserve’ anything special.
and btw, how old is atoine walker anyway? he looks waaaaay older than his actual age. he might be only 33 or something. but the guy looks and moves like he’s 59. please dont bring back them ugly ass ‘shimmies’
Really? Don’t they already got an outta shape powerforward who likes to coasts in Boris Diaw?
“Because there are no 4’s” has lost 20 lbs? So that means he is still about 20 lbs overweight?
Anyone looking for a 4 man who doesn’t rebound??? Doesn’t play in the post??? Doesn’t practice hard unless fighting for a contract???
‘Toine is your man then…
Still can’t believe this guy got a ring.
@K Dizzle
At least Diaw has a brain
This guy has a better chance at running a successful Wall Street investment firm than playing and contributing in a positive manner to an NBA team.
I blew out my knee last week, had surgery to repair it last Thursday, and I’d still like my chances playing this guy 1on1.
This guy is one of the most overrated NBA players to ever have been in the league. He sucked in almost all areas of the game, and then focused on his worst area and just did that (3 point shots).
AB, you are SOOO much better than this article, you missed the mark big time on this one man.
THIS GUY IS A WASTE OF TIME!
@Darius: steals don’t equal good defense..
@ Control – You don’t happen to live in the Sacramento area do you? A very good friend of mine is going through your EXACT scenario, would just be weird if you were him…
And I happen to agree with everything you said, btw -‘Toine (in basketball terms, at least) was, is and always will be garbage, there isn’t even really a story here, sorry.
Best of luck rehabbing your knee…!!!
I’m seeing the same headline if ever a certain Casino had it’s own newspaper…
MJ trying to help out an old gambling buddy
if walker didn’t earn a roster spot, give him a job running the player’s development…… he could give some very smart advise on how to invest, a whiz on legal issues and a positive influence in the locker room…… NOT, hahaha…….
Walker played defense. He wasn’t a bad one on one defender.
AI isn’t getting a chance because AI refuses to practice and he still thinks he should be the go to guy. Walker has always passed the ball and he was a big part of the Heats 2006 title especially during the series vs NJ, Chicago and he had his moments in the finals.
Walker always played hard. He never quit and always gave an effort. He also knew when to take a back seat. Anyone that says anything differently is either a liar or someone that never watched this kid play. He wasn’t perfect but no one is.