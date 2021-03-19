If you want to watch the best passer in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, we’re going to highly recommend you watch Cade Cunningham whenever Oklahoma State takes the floor. If you want to see the best pass in March Madness this year, well, we’re going to bet that nothing will top this football-inspired dime from Arkansas guard Davonte Davis.

During the fourth-seeded Razorbacks’ opening round game against No. 13 Colgate, Davis drove to the lane and got himself into a little bit of trouble. The 6’3 guard found himself among the trees, as four members of the Raiders swarmed him. The good news was that this meant someone was wide open, the bad news was that the someone in question — J.D. Notae — was standing directly behind him.

Instead of continuing to pivot and showing where he was going with this, Davis just bent over and hiked the ball between his legs. The gamble paid off, as Notae got a great look and canned a triple.

But of course, while this was a good looking jumper, it was only possible because of the pass. Despite the fact that they got a test in the first round, Arkansas would go on to win, 85-68. Davis had 12 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one March Madness highlight to remember.