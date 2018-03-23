The Dime Podcast Ep. 26: Austin Rivers Discusses Being On ‘The Cover’

03.23.18 2 hours ago

Philip Cosores

On a special episode of the Dime Podcast, we spoke to Austin Rivers, who on Wednesday became the first NBA player to be featured on our new storytelling initiative, The Cover. Be sure to subscribe to and review the pod on your favorite podcast listening platform (Omny, iTunes, Google, Stitcher). Also make sure you check out our photo gallery from our photoshoot with him.

During our discussion with Rivers, we touched on how Rivers is approaching the end of the regular season, the best piece of advice he’s gotten about becoming a father for the first time, and making it on The Cover.

