Barack Obama Should Call An NBA Finals Game

During the Suns-Lakers series, TNT showed Marv Albert‘s interview with President Barack Obama. If you remember, the interview was really interesting. Usually when a politician talks about sports, you yawn and don’t pay much attention. However, with Obama, I was drawn in the entire time and thoroughly impressed by his basketball knowledge and insights into the game. Obama is a great speaker, and his interview proved that not only is he great when writing his own speeches, but also when doing an interview. Even if you hate Obama’s guts as a politician and disagree with everything that he does in office, as a basketball fan, there is no denying how awesome it was to see the President talk hoops with Marv.

At the end of the interview I had an idea: Obama should call an NBA Finals game. How great of a combination would Obama, Mark Jackson, Mike Breen and Jeff Van Gundy be? That trio is already the best broadcasting group in the NBA, and adding Obama to the mix would simply be amazing.

Obviously Obama has more important business to attend to like immigration, the oil spill and national security, but if he is watching the game anyway, why not announce it? This would be a huge ratings boom for ABC during the Finals, and it would also officially establish Obama as the coolest President ever. ABC, if you are reading this right now, treat us fans to this broadcasting treat.

What do you think?

