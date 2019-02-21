Barack Obama Couldn’t Believe Zion Williamson Broke His Shoe

ESPN

It’s one of the biggest nights of the year at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, with No. 1 Duke and No. 8 North Carolina facing off as one of the best rivalries in all of sports.

It’s an even bigger event this season, with top NBA prospect Zion Williamson suiting up for the Blue Devils for what will likely be his lone season in the collegiate ranks.

Unfortunately, all that hype surrounding Wednesday night’s match-up came to a screeching halt just 30 seconds in the game when Williamson went down awkwardly while trying to make a move to the basket. Nobody was sure quite what happened, as it appeared to be a non-contact injury, which subsequently sometimes signals bad news.

But after the replay, it appeared Zion’s shoe came apart as he was making his move, causing his legs to twist beneath as he went down in a heap. Former president Barack Obama, who was sitting courtside, was hot on the case, however, quickly identifying what went wrong as the cameras panned toward him.