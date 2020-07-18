Puma added a number of NBA players to its roster when it decided to get back into the basketball game last year, with a special emphasis placed on agreeing to endorsement deals with rookies from the 2019 NBA Draft. A number of those players — whether they be young dudes or wily veterans — who are participating in the NBA’s bubble league in Orlando are using the time in the spotlight to show off one of the company’s most highly-anticipated upcoming releases.

While a number of details, like a release date or an official name, are still to be announced, Hypebeast noted that a number of Puma athletes are wearing J. Cole’s upcoming signature sneaker, the RS Dreamer, as they prepare to play this summer. Six dudes on Puma’s roster — Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley, Rudy Gay, Danny Green, Kyle Kuzma, and Marcus Smart — have been spotted at one time or another in the kicks. WNBA star and fellow Puma athlete Skylar Diggins-Smith also showed them off at the league’s “Wubble” in Bradenton.

Kyle Kuzma rocking the new J. Cole x Puma shoe that’s coming soon🔥 pic.twitter.com/lxzjBtaEAf — J. Cole Daily (@JColedaily0) July 16, 2020

Puma athletes debuted @JColeNC’s new signature shoe today, the RS Dreamer. Worn by Skylar, Kuz & Marvin. pic.twitter.com/F35suvW2lt — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) July 16, 2020

These new J. Cole PUMA’s are 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/4wYBPsmT3T — Team DREAMVILLE (@TeamDreamville) July 16, 2020

Hypebeast laid out some specifics about the shoe, which includes a nod to J. Cole’s Dreamville Records.

Technical specifications for Cole’s kicks have yet to be revealed, but from a looks standpoint it seemingly borrows from the RS-X line for its midsole tooling. This sizable midsole features mint green, purple, yellow and orange hits, and sits atop a translucent herringbone outsole. Uppers are muted by comparison, constructed of a black knit material with a lace overlay that snakes around the heel and is secured by anchors with hi-vis reflective hits. A “Dreamer” logo graces the heel to round off the look.

As reported by Sole Collector, Puma plans on releasing more details about the sneakers sometime in the near-future.