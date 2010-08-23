Basketball Speaks Universal Language for Deaf Duo in D.C.

As cliche as it sounds, basketball really does produce its own unique, universal language. In any given NBA game, you might see a five-man unit composed of one player who speaks French, another who speaks Spanish, another who speaks German, and two more who speak their own regional dialects of English — and yet they can still communicate fluidly and win games at the sport’s highest level.
When the Red Bull 2on2 Revolution tour stopped in Washington D.C. this past weekend for its finale, the old cliche was on display. Stephen Da Silva and Jon Mowl, who teamed up under the name “Staples,” are both deaf and don’t wear hearing aids.
Da Silva and Mowl played together for one year at Division-III Gallaudet University, a school for the deaf and hard of hearing in Washington D.C. Mowl, a point guard, averaged 18 points per game as a junior (’07-08) and played for Team USA in the ’09 Deaflympics in Taipei, but said before the Red Bull tournament that he hadn’t touched a basketball in three months because he’d been devoting his time to his newest athletic venture: wakeboarding.
Off the court, Da Silva and Mowl communicate via sign language, and on the court have other tools at their disposal.
“Some sign language,” Mowl responded to my written question. “We rely mostly on instincts.”
Team Staples advanced past their play-in game, but lost in the first round of the 32-team bracket. The team that beat them, “B-Ballers,” went on to lose to D.C. playground legend Andrew “SpongeBob” Washington‘s team in the Elite Eight.
Rajon Rondo introduces the Revolution
“AK 311” (feat. Kenny Satterfield) wins New York City
yeaa i was playin for a team out in aruba for a lil bit and i didnt speak the language too much (papiamento) and things worked out perfectly fine communication wise..i would zone out when coach was yellin at the players and hed tell them that hell explain things to me in english after but he never would..as long as u got good chemistry wit a couple of players, you dont gotta say a word really
props to these guys hope they keep it up
Am I the only one who would do nothing but set blind side picks on these guys, just to be a dick?
set blind side picks on these two dudes? heck – both will probably see you and knowing these two, crush your windpipe for even considering it.
Firstly, thank you for this post. Although I never post any comment on any blog but this time I though I should appreciate your good effort and ask you to keep going.It was just amazing to read through this Sign language is my only mean of communication, besides the internet.