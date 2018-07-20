Getty Image

The 2017 NBA Draft class is shaping up to be an impressive one, particularly through the lens of a star-laden trio. Ben Simmons and Donovan Mitchell were locked in a memorable Rookie of the Year race, while Jayson Tatum performed at a remarkably high level for a playoff-bound team in Boston. With that in mind, it will be (very) interesting to monitor these three youngsters moving forward and, this week, the good folks at NBA 2K19 did their best to evaluate each of them through the lens of their preseason ratings.

First, Tatum’s number, just the second to become public in the entire league, was revealed at 87.

Then, on Thursday, Mitchell was given an identical mark.