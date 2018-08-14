Getty Image

Ben Simmons’ rookie year showed that he has the potential to become an undeniable superstar. If his game does have one glaring flaw, however, it’s his well-documented issues shooting the basketball. Simmons doesn’t have much of a jumper in his game, he didn’t hit any threes during his rookie campaign, and 56 percent clip from the free throw line left a whole lot to be desired.

Simmons is incredibly talented, but his jumper is a major achilles heel. It’s also rather odd, because while Simmons shoots layups and does things like throw balls with his right hand, Simmons shoots jumpers and free throws lefty.

Perhaps the answer is as simple as Simmons just needs to shoot with his “other” hand, too. According to Marc Stein of the New York Times in his latest mailbag, there are some people around the league who think Simmons agrees and will give that a whirl this season.