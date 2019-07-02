Getty Image

It didn’t take long for the majority of the top free agents to make their decisions this year, as many players had agreements in place before we even reached July 1 thanks to the moved up moratorium start.

After an insane first day of free agency, the past 24 hours have been fairly quiet, as it seems the market is now awaiting Kawhi Leonard’s decision before it settles out the rest. In total, 18 teams are now fully capped out, with only minimum signings and exceptions available to them, and of the remaining 12 teams, just four have the chance to open up real space: the Lakers ($32.1 million), Clippers ($37.8 million), Mavericks ($22.9 million), and Hawks ($15.1 million). The rest max out at $6 million in potential cap space, which means once Leonard makes his decision, there won’t be a ton available for those remaining.

As a result, we’ve seen a lot of guys go ahead and get locked in on reasonable contracts, such as Kevon Looney returning to Golden State on a three-year, $15 million deal, so as to avoid the possibility of everything drying up if Leonard chooses one of the L.A. teams. On the flip side, it means whichever of those two misses out on Leonard (or, possibly both if he stays in Toronto) is going to have slim pickings when it comes time to pick up the pieces.

With that in mind, we wanted to update the list of available free agents and look at the best of those still out there on the market after Leonard, who is, obviously, at the top.