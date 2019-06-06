Getty Image

The Toronto Raptors won Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Oracle Arena on Wednesday night to take a 2-1 series lead on the Warriors, but afterwards the biggest stories involved folks sitting courtside.

The first was Mark Stevens, the minority owner of the Warriors, pushing Kyle Lowry after he dove into the stands for a loose ball, leading to a Warriors apology, Stevens not coming to any remaining Finals games, and LeBron James calling for a bigger punishment. Also involving Warriors ownership was a clip that went viral of Nicole Curran, wife of majority owner Joe Lacob, leaning over Beyoncé to talk to Jay-Z.

Beyoncé looked mildly annoyed and the video quickly became a meme on Twitter, but quickly got out of hand. Many attacked Curran on social media, and as ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported on Thursday, Curran had to shut down her Instagram due to death threats.