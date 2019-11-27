Blake Griffin‘s back on the court for the Detroit Pistons, but he has plenty going on outside of basketball, too. Griffin is known for his work ethic, both in hoops and comedy, and the forward has added a lot of work to his life away from the hardwood.

According to Deadline, Griffin will host an interview show with a twist as well as a holiday special on Comedy Central. The show in development is probably more meaningful, but the holiday special is a more immediate result with the comedy network.

The network is developing a pilot for comedic interview show One On One with Blake Griffin, from Trooper Entertainment and Mortal Media. Additionally, Griffin is set to host “31 Days of Holiday Survival,” described by the network as “a month of programming dedicated to getting you through the holidays with your sanity intact.” In One on One with Blake Griffin, famous friends of the NBA star will challenge him to a little One On One, but not in basketball — the catch: each guest gets to choose the game and the terms, with Blake and guest conducting the interview while they play.

It seems like a show with some potential, especially for someone who has proven to be adept to comedy on the fly. Griffin has worked with Comedy Central before, starring in Roast Battles and a spot on Broad City.

31 Days of Holiday Survival is a series in its second year, and it’s unclear what exactly he will do between the holiday programing he hosts, which starts on Dec. 7.