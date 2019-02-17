Blake Griffin Starred In A Very Weird Commercial For All-Star Weekend

Getty Image

Blake Griffin has some solid acting chops. His commercials are always some of the NBA’s funniest and he’s even dabbled in the world of stand-up comedy.

However, his latest commercial he made with the Detroit Pistons in celebration of him making the All-Star Game is a rather odd one. Posted on the Pistons Instagram account, the commercial features an animated Griffin opening up a fortune cookie announcing his latest All-Star Game appearance. It’s the sixth of his career and first as a member of the Pistons, but the commercial itself though is just weird.