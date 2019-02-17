Blake Griffin Starred In A Very Weird Commercial For All-Star Weekend

02.17.19 49 mins ago

Blake Griffin has some solid acting chops. His commercials are always some of the NBA’s funniest and he’s even dabbled in the world of stand-up comedy.

However, his latest commercial he made with the Detroit Pistons in celebration of him making the All-Star Game is a rather odd one. Posted on the Pistons Instagram account, the commercial features an animated Griffin opening up a fortune cookie announcing his latest All-Star Game appearance. It’s the sixth of his career and first as a member of the Pistons, but the commercial itself though is just weird.

