The Blazers Have Allegedly Finalized A Trade For Hassan Whiteside

07.01.19 1 hour ago

The Miami Heat weren’t expected to be major players in free agency this season, but they’ve made themselves just that after orchestrating a sign-and-trade deal with the Sixers to bring Jimmy Butler to South Beach.

That trade is still hanging in the balance as Miami tries to find a new third team to complete the deal after talks with Dallas fell apart over confusion about what players the Mavs would be getting. The expectation is for Goran Dragic to be on the move to someone, but as cap space dries up, it’s becoming a bit dicey as to who can take on such a deal into space.

To possibly help with that, the Heat have found another trade, separate from the Butler deal, that will help them shed a bit of salary and a player they’ve been trying to deal for two years. Hassan Whiteside and his expiring $27 million are on their way to Portland for Maurice Harkless and Meyers Leonard, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, which, if that’s all that’s coming back from the Blazers will save Miami a little under $5 million.

