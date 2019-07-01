The Philadelphia 76ers, as expected, were very active on Sunday as the moratorium period began, officially opening NBA free agency.

They re-signed Tobias Harris to a near-max deal, which many anticipated, and ended up executing a sign-and-trade to send Jimmy Butler to the Miami Heat, netting Josh Richardson in return. With the extra space they had from that trade, they inked Al Horford to a big four-year deal to create a robust frontcourt, and retooling to once again be a contender in the East.

There was one piece missing from the Butler trade, however, to make money work in Miami, and shortly after the deal was reported on The Jump, Rachel Nichols relayed information from Ramona Shelburne that Goran Dragic would be headed to Dallas to make it a three-team deal. Shortly after that, Brad Townsend and Tim Cato confirmed that report, although it’s still not known what Dallas will be sending back to make it work.