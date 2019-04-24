Getty Image

I am not going to sit here and pretend like I know anything that went through the minds of any player on the Portland Trail Blazers or the Oklahoma City Thunder at any point during their first round matchup this postseason. What I think we can all say, though, is the Blazers had a field day knocking out the Thunder and then talking gobs of trash.

If you missed it, here’s a recap of everything that happened during the final minutes of Portland’s epic comeback. Also, even if you didn’t miss it, here’s the shot that sent Oklahoma City home. Damian Lillard called game, won the series, and might be magic.

ICYMI: Tied game. Clock winding down. Damian Lillard with the 37-ft game-winner ⌚️ pic.twitter.com/yNEjC9YyLR — ESPN (@espn) April 24, 2019

This isn’t even video game stuff — video games have algorithms in them to prevent these sorts of completely ludicrous things from happening. Lillard defied what you’re supposed to do in this situation, he pulled up off the bounce from nearly 40 feet out, swished it, then mean mugged while the Moda Center nearly collapsed in on itself.

The series was one defined by some animosity between the two teams, so when Portland won, they made it a point to get some jokes off. Well, that’s not accurate, because from the moment injured big man Jusuf Nurkic showed up in the third quarter, he made it a point to play some mind games.