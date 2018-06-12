Warriors GM Bob Myers Joked Kevin Durant Didn’t Deserve A Contract Like Steph Curry’s, And No One Laughed

#Golden State Warriors #Stephen Curry #Kevin Durant
06.12.18 41 mins ago

Getty Image

Spirits were high, and the champagne and Henny were flowing freely on Monday afternoon at the Warriors’ championship parade in Oakland. Jordan Bell narrowly avoided catastrophe at one point as he very nearly ran out of that sweet, sweet cognac, but thankfully some hero fan from the crowd was there to step in with the crunch-time liquor assist.

And what would a championship parade be without some t-shirt-based troll jobs? LeBron started the trend back in 2016 with his Ultimate Warrior shirt, and Draymond Green struck back last summer with his “Quickie” shirt, which he readily admitted was pure spite. Naturally, he was at it again on Monday with a graphic tee based on the Arthur meme that LeBron went viral with earlier this season.

And because everybody was feeling a little toasty, there were jokes aplenty, some of which went over better than others. Take, for instance, Warriors GM Bob Myers, who tried to joke that Kevin Durant doesn’t deserve a contract like Steph’s because he hasn’t been with the team long enough.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Stephen Curry#Kevin Durant
TAGSBob MyersGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANTSTEPHEN CURRY

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.12.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.11.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

06.08.18 4 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.05.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.04.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

06.01.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP