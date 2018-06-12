Getty Image

Spirits were high, and the champagne and Henny were flowing freely on Monday afternoon at the Warriors’ championship parade in Oakland. Jordan Bell narrowly avoided catastrophe at one point as he very nearly ran out of that sweet, sweet cognac, but thankfully some hero fan from the crowd was there to step in with the crunch-time liquor assist.

And what would a championship parade be without some t-shirt-based troll jobs? LeBron started the trend back in 2016 with his Ultimate Warrior shirt, and Draymond Green struck back last summer with his “Quickie” shirt, which he readily admitted was pure spite. Naturally, he was at it again on Monday with a graphic tee based on the Arthur meme that LeBron went viral with earlier this season.

And because everybody was feeling a little toasty, there were jokes aplenty, some of which went over better than others. Take, for instance, Warriors GM Bob Myers, who tried to joke that Kevin Durant doesn’t deserve a contract like Steph’s because he hasn’t been with the team long enough.