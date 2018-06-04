Boban Marjanovic Will Reportedly Be An Assassin In ‘John Wick: Chapter 3’

06.04.18 56 mins ago

Of all the players that were included in the blockbuster trade that sent Blake Griffin to the Pistons from the Clippers, Boban Marjanovic appears to have come out on top.

Marjanovic, who began his career in San Antonio before signing with Detroit, has been a favorite of diehard NBA fans because he is a gigantic human being with immense talent. He also happens to be quite funny, which has been on display courtesy of Tobias Harris’ social media accounts as the Tobi and Bobi Show has moved from Detroit to L.A.

That move hasn’t just given them some better weather, but it apparently has resulted in an acting career for Marjanovic. While he has proven to be a goofy character on Harris’ Snapchats and Instagrams, Marjanovic will apparently be making his debut as part of one of the best action movie franchises going right now.

