Watch Boban Marjanovic Hilariously Play Keep Away With Anthony Davis

04.10.18 2 hours ago

Anthony Davis is a talented basketball player and a very tall man who, overall, had a pretty good Monday night. Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans clinched a spot in the postseason in a 113-100 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. He also threw down this ridiculous alley-oop on an off-the-backboard pass from Rajon Rondo.

The score was just part of a triumph for a team that’s overcome a devastating injury to DeMarcus Cousins thanks to Davis playing some of his best basketball. But the night was not without a humbling moment for Davis thanks to Clippers forward Boban Marjanović.

During a stoppage in play, the 7-foot-3 Marjanović managed to make the 6-foot-11 Davis look downright childlike in an impromptu game of keep away.

