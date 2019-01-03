Getty Image

Bol Bol has been a prominent name in NBA Draft circles for some time and, in the early portion of his freshman season at Oregon, the talented big man was living up to the hype in many ways. However, Bol appeared in only nine games before being sidelined with a foot injury and, according to a report from Matt Prehm of 247Sports, the issue could sideline him for the remainder of the season and, by proxy, the rest of his college career.

The report indicates, through sources, that Bol “suffered a stress fracture in his left foot and his timeline to return from injury will likely keep him out of the remainder of the 2018-19 season.” To this point, Bol has missed only four games but the report cites a source that would be “completely shocked” if Bol appeared in another game this season.

Given his status as a projected lottery pick in June, the safe play for Bol could be to shut it down in favor of draft preparation. In the nine games he appeared in prior to sustaining the injury, the 7-footer from Findlay Prep (and son of former NBA big man Manute Bol) averaged 21.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game, and he did so in only 29.8 minutes per contest.

Bol does have question marks regarding the way he will translate to the NBA level, particularly with regard to defending in space and overall awareness on that end of the floor. With that said, he brings a tantalizing skill set to the table, with obscene length and coordination offensively paired with a legitimate weapon in the form of his jump shot.

It is likely too early to declare the Bol Bol era completely over in Eugene but, for now, all signs point to an injury that could weigh on his draft stock and simultaneously complete his college career after only nine games.