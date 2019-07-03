Getty Image

Bol Bol made headlines for the wrong reason on the night of the 2019 NBA Draft. The ultra-talented but incredibly raw big man out of Oregon was invited to the green room on the floor of the Barclays Center, where he sat for the entire first round before heading to the back. Eventually, he returned to the floor when he was selected 44th overall by the Miami Heat.

Bol was flipped to the Denver Nuggets, who will hope to develop the 19-year-old big man and help him continue to rehabilitate from the foot injury that limited him to just nine games in Eugene. But while we wait for that day to possibly come, we learned a fun detail about Bol thanks to Katy Winge of Altitude Sports.

It turns out Bol has a tattoo on his leg of Squidward Tentacles, the god awful and absurdly pretentious but lovable neighbor of SpongeBob SquarePants. The tattoo is from the first episode of the show. It’s Bol’s favorite episode, which says a lot, because he’s seen all of them.