Boston’s Got Wings: Rajon Rondo & Red Bull Donate $76,500 To Refurbish Basketball Courts

You might wonder how a random Tuesday in the middle of the lockout is one of the shining moments from Dime’s illustrious 10-year history. But for those that were in attendance at Malcolm X Park in Roxbury, Mass. yesterday, they know that basketball is more than a game.

This past season, we teamed up with Rajon Rondo and Red Bull in a big way to give back to the City of Boston by creating Boston’s Got Wings. For every steal Rondo recorded (153 in only 68 games), $500 was donated to the Boston Parks and Recreation Department to refurbish basketball courts throughout the city, netting the parks $76,500.

Rondo, joined by Mayor Thomas Menino and surprise guest Glen “Big Baby” Davis, unveiled four refurbished basketball courts at Malcolm X Park in front of 153 kids (one to represent each steal) and tons of local media.

“It definitely means a lot, a kid like myself, growing up in the inner city,” said Rondo, who joked that he played through a lot of injuries to run up his steal total. “Having a place to play is very big. Anything for kids, I’m all with, and for.”

“Being on the court is a great place,” added Mayor Menino. “I used to play basketball. I grew up playing basketball. It’s a game. Make sure you have fun at it and learn from it. The friends you make today in this basketball game are your friends for life.”

Backboards were repaired and a sealcoat was applied as part of Malcolm X Park’s renovation, while nine other area courts were also refurbished: two at the Back Bay Fens near Fenway, two at Smith Playground in Allston, three at Ramsay Park in the South End, and two at Rogers Park in Brighton.

Having been a part of this initiative from Day 1, yesterday’s dedication and celebration with the community was a great feeling. And with each kid handed a basketball by either Rondo or the Mayor, rest assured that the courts will be put to good use.